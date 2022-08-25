Sony hikes PS5 price right as console shortage slows

Nothing is safe from inflation, not even the PlayStation 5. Just when it seemed like Sony was starting to get a grip on PS5 supply issues, it decides to raise the price of the console.

Obviously, nobody likes having to pay more money, but Sony’s competitors will undoubtedly appreciate this move. The patient gamers who haven’t even gotten their hands on a PS5 yet are the real ones losing out here. After struggling for years to find any PS5s in stock, they now have to pay more through no fault of their own.

Fallout 4 / Know Your Meme

The price is increasing by about €50 in Europe, but Playstation put out a blog post detailing the exact price hikes in each region. Sony is instituting this price increase in Europe, but also in the U.K., Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. Sony also notes that other markets in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions could see similar price increases.

Regional pricing — The PS5 price increase affects both the digital edition and the version with a Blu-ray disc drive. The new MSRPs are listed below:

Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

U.K.:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan: (effective Sept. 15, 2022)

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

Notably, the U.S. is spared from the price changes. We’re guessing that Sony doesn’t want to give any competitive edge to Microsoft and its Xbox Series X that’s readily available in the U.S.

It may be time to finally switch sides. Xbox

Normally, console prices go down over time, but this is a rare case where a company actually has to increase the price of a console that was released nearly two years ago. Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, blames global inflation rates and adverse currency trends. Ryan also says in the blog post that Sony’s top priority is to improve the ongoing PS5 supply situation.

Brand loyalty — Sony may call this price increase a difficult decision, but it’s a move that’s sure to further anger people who have yet to even see PS5 availability. You have to wonder if this price jump is the final straw for those gamers who have been waiting for the PS5 since its initial launch in November 2020. Maybe this will finally get them to switch over to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or PC gaming.

Either way, Sony’s move to increase prices definitely goes against the PS5’s slogan of Play Has No Limits; lack of supply and an increased price tell a different story.