These are the 6 biggest camera upgrades to Google's Pixel 6

An improved sensor, software, and more lens options means the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro take better photos all around.
Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here, and with their arrival are several new pieces of hardware and software aimed at making your pictures and videos better than ever.
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have new 1-inch and 1.3-inch sensors, respectively, which Google says captures 150 percent more light compared to the sensor in the Pixel 5. Google says the new and improved sensors bolster the Pixel’s ability to capture light and color, making your photos brighter, but also more dynamic.