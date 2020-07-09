USB-C hubs: 6 of the best to pair with your MacBook or iPad Pro

What it is: This $99 hub offers nine connections from one port: three full-size USB 3.0, one gigabit Ethernet, 4K 30Hz HDMI, USB-C Power Delivery up to 60 watts, and microSD and SD 3.0 UHS-1 card readers.
Why you'll love it: This hub offers practically anything you could want from a hub of this kind and then some, with plenty of sockets to spare.
Why you might not: As with many hubs of this kind, a 30Hz refresh rate over 4K is half the standard.
What it is: This $59 hub offers a USB-C data port, two full-size USB ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI support that supports 4K at full 60Hz speeds, and microSD and SD card readers.
Why you'll love it: This hub supports 4K at 60Hz without missing out on connections.
Why you might not: The 4K support at 60Hz depends on the device supporting DisplayPort 1.4. Anker lists the 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2018 onwards, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro from 2018 onwards as among those compatible.