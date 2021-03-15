You have less than 12 hours to save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7

If you’re looking for a highly capable Windows laptop, look no further than Microsoft’s own Surface line. And while the Surface Pro 7 isn’t a huge upgrade over the previous generation, it’s still arguably one of the better 2-in-1 options available.

Yes, the current model hasn’t been updated since 2019, and you might be waiting for a Surface Pro 8, but right now you have less than 12 hours to get Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7 for $400 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to an absurdly low $559.

Bang for your buck — The version on sale isn’t the best or most powerful Surface Pro 7, obviously, but you’re still getting plenty for your money. Today’s deal has the Surface Pro 7 with a beautiful 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Intel’s 10th gen Core i3, 128GB storage, and 4GB of RAM, plus it includes the excellent Type Cover keyboard.

Microsoft

Keep in mind that this is the lowest model available, and 4GB of RAM definitely isn’t a ton of memory for super-intensive tasks. But with people still working from home, at least sometimes, the laptop-to-tablet versatility is hard to beat. Basically, this is a good-enough 2-in-1 for light photo editing, web browsing, streaming.

If you’re not a professional that needs a top-of-the-line device, this is a good enough computer. The screen is high-res; it’s relatively quiet; plus it gets solid battery life. And now that there’s a USB-C port it charges faster than older Surface devices. Don’t forget that you can add extra accessories like the Surface Pen and really get some work done.

For those interested, make sure you check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.