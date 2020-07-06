All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

EPISODE 22: Buying books? Screw Amazon! / The radical comic of the moment

Jeff Bezos is the richest man on earth. So quit buying books from Amazon and start supporting indie booksellers instead – especially now that small retailers have been hit so hard by the coronavirus. Input news writer Matt Wille recently wrote a guide to buying books online without Amazon. He joins us to talk about it. And later: ‘(H)afrocentric’ is a satirical comic by Juliana “Jewels” Smith that centers on a biracial young woman in Oakland. Smith calls the work "a feminist version of ‘The Boondocks’." And given what’s going on in this country right now, it’s never felt more relevant, argues Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald. She joins us to discuss. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.

Read the original Input stories here: