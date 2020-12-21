Harley-Davidson’s rad new e-bikes / A mobile power generator for preppers on a budget

In the spring, Harley-Davidson’s electric bicycle offshoot, Serial 1, will release two e-bike platforms, the minimalist Mosh and the commuter-friendly Rush. Input news editor Craig Wilson recently got to try out the bikes. He joins us to discuss.
And later: The Anker PowerHouse II 400 mobile generator delivers enough juice to power a fridge and your laptop, all for the very reasonable price of $400. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently tested out the Powerhouse II for a couple of weeks and came away impressed. He swings by to talk about his review.
On this episode, Input/Output goes electric!
Read the original Input stories here:
- We rode Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 e-bike: Lose the leather, grab a latte
- This Anker mobile generator needs to go in your prepper stash
