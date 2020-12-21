Input/Output Podcast

Harley-Davidson’s rad new e-bikes / A mobile power generator for preppers on a budget

On this episode, Input/Output goes electric!

Input Staff

In the spring, Harley-Davidson’s electric bicycle offshoot, Serial 1, will release two e-bike platforms, the minimalist Mosh and the commuter-friendly Rush. Input news editor Craig Wilson recently got to try out the bikes. He joins us to discuss.

And later: The Anker PowerHouse II 400 mobile generator delivers enough juice to power a fridge and your laptop, all for the very reasonable price of $400. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently tested out the Powerhouse II for a couple of weeks and came away impressed. He swings by to talk about his review.

On this episode, Input/Output goes electric!

Read the original Input stories here:

Where to find us:

All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.