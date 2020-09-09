Musician Dan Deacon goes to the dogs / Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr.’s queer futurist art

The Baltimore electronic musician Dan Deacon recently released his original score for Well Groomed, an HBO documentary about the colorful world of competitive dog grooming. To mark the occasion, Dan spoke to Input about the gear he used to make the soundtrack. Dan joins the podcast to discuss the album and life during lockdown.

And later: The queer, Muslim artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. blends ideas of faith, radical thought, and futurism — challenging audiences to not just imagine a different future, but to consider a changed present. Writer Iman Sultan recently profiled the multimedia artist, whose drag alter ego is named Faluda Islam, for Input. Iman joins us to talk about her piece.

On this episode of Input/Output, we delve into the work of two very different experimental artists.

