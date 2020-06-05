All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 11: How New Balance got cool / The strange virtual world of IMVU

New Balance sneakers have long had the reputation of being dad shoes. But more recently, New Balance has actually become cool. Input news writer Ian Servantes wrote about how the company turned things around. He joins us to discuss. And later: Recently, the usership of avatar-based social network IMVU has surged because so many people are looking for social interaction during lockdown. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald joins us to talk about her experiences in this strange virtual world.

