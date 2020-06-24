All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 18: The truth about Supreme and tear gas / The perfect protest app

The Carlyle Group owns 50 percent of the streetwear brand Supreme. Carlyle also once held a minority stake in a manufacturer of tear gas used by police departments across the country. This has led to rumors linking Supreme to the tear gas used on Black Lives Matter protesters. Input news writer Ian Servantes, who investigated the supposed connection, joins us to discuss. And later: Anonymous Camera is the perfect app for the BLM protests. It’s a compact, super-offline piece of software that anonymizes faces, bodies, and voices. Input news writer Matt Wille joins us to talk about the app.

