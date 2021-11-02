The absolute best wireless earbuds for Android devices

While Bluetooth earbuds will technically work with any modern phone, having a pair that plays well with your OS will give you a better experience. While Apple’s AirPods Pro have been in the spotlight for a couple years (now joined by the updated AirPods 3) and can be used with Android devices, the audio quality drops off on non-Apple devices according to experts and the quick connectivity features tank.

Every new Apple audio solution gets the keynote treatment, but there are plenty of other wireless earbuds available that are just as good (or better) than the latest AirPods. Samsung, Sony, Bose, and other audio-centric brands have been building better buds year after year. Maybe it’s time you give them a try.

When it comes to picking a solid pair of earbuds, you want to first consider sound quality, active noise cancellation, and battery life. There are also plenty of differing styles to match your other tech or personal style, and specific features like touch controls and case design that you’ll want to pay attention to. Whatever your hierarchy of earbuds needs looks like, one of these stellar pairs will check all the boxes for you and fit in your budget.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.