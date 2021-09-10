The Serial 1 is the Cadillac of e-bikes... with a price to match

Reviews
If you have to ask how much, Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 is probably not the electrified bicycle for you.
We covered Harley-Davidson’s e-bike offshoot, Serial 1, ahead of its launch. And we also got to briefly ride two of its bikes in the snow last year. But this time we had the chance to test one for a 10 days. This is what we discovered...
Serial 1 makes four models of e-bike (excluding one-offs like this chopper) so far.
There are three models in its commuter-focused RUSH/CTY range, and the more aggressive (and cheaper) MOSH/CTY.
None of them are what you’d call cheap. So let’s get that out of the way right up front.