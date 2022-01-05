Adidas and Kerwin Frost turned Cookie Monster into a sneaker

Since recruiting internet comedian Kerwin Frost as a collaborator, Adidas has pumped out some of its most bizarre offerings ever — a feat considering other brand partners include Kanye West and Jeremy Scott. Between an eerie Forum Hi — complete with eyes, a nose, a huge grin, and at one point, a long blonde ponytail — as well as a supersized Superstar sneaker five times the size of the original model, the duo has consistently caught the attention (and resentment) of sneakerheads.

In a recent Instagram post, Frost teased that he and Adidas wouldn’t be stopping their stream of nightmarish shoes anytime soon, showing off a pair of fuzzy blue Three Stripe sneakers. Complete with a noodle-like sole unit, the Muppet-esque shoes continue to test the limits of what people will wear as a joke, although they’re arguably not as ridiculous as Frost’s past designs.

Frost gets furry — Seeing as iOS 15.2 still lacks some type of Muppet emoji, Frost captioned his photo of the shoe with a blue genie emoji, perhaps alluding to the inspiration behind the sneaker. Yet to the delight (or chagrin) of sneakerheads, the low-top footwear is much more tangible than the imaginary being — and its luscious fur is practically begging to be pet.

Taking a style cue from Frost and Adidas’ previous Yeti tracksuits (and seemingly Cookie Monster), the shoes come covered in pale blue fuzz. Bright chenille laces continue the plush theme alongside a pill-shaped rubber Kerwin Frost logo, which has been stitched onto the tongue tab in case the comedian’s influence wasn’t already obvious.

Holographic silver Three Stripes help give Adidas some credit as a blue nubuck material wraps around the shoe, completing the upper. Underfoot, a retro sole unit — borrowed from Adidas’ 2008 Microbounce series — adds to the overall oddity of the footwear, complementing its blue midsole bubbles with a white border.

WTF! Where do we cop? — Frost previously took to social media to explain his intentions behind his Adidas collection, writing in an Instagram Story that he sought to “change the genetics of iconic silhouettes,” adding that he was “glad to see people like WTF!” Both sentiments certainly resonate with his furry blue kicks.

If that feeling of “WTF!” somehow makes this sneaker appealing for you, however, you’ll have to wait for Frost and Adidas to make an official announcement — which will likely be as ridiculous as the shoe itself.