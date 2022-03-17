Adidas is bringing back the Knit Runner and other Yeezy sneakers

While Kanye West has been silenced with a 24-hour ban on Instagram, Yeezy fans are being bombarded with more drops and restocks everywhere they turn. Whether you’re interested in proper sneakers or two sandal options to keep your feet feeling free, Yeezy and Adidas are quickly sending more footwear down the pipeline.

Year-round knits — Originally rumored to see a release last month, the Knit Runner “Stone Carbon” has now been officially confirmed for a late-March release. A rusty tan shade covers the ankle lining, while the rest of the shoe is given the dark “Stone Carbon” treatment. Usual details include text at the ankle denoting the wearer’s shoe size, and the outsole is rubberized and textured with herringbone. Branding is still kept to a minimum, as the Adidas logo is saved for the outsole and co-logos appear on the insole.

Next in line for sneakers is the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red Stripe,” which is expected to restock this spring, six years after the variant first debuted. Almost every Yeezy enthusiast has at least one pair of the knit sneakers in their collection because of all the options, but not everyone can afford this particular pair’s $800 resell price. A restock will give another chance to anybody who missed out six years ago to finally redeem themselves, should they be lucky.

Love or hate this paleo-shoe? — Say what you will about the Foam Runner, but people love their dino slippers. Yeezy already dropped two colors, a beige “Mist” and marbled “Stone Sage,” last week, and it’s keeping the momentum going with black “Onyx” and white “Sand” variants to follow. After giving the Yeezy Slides an “Onyx” once-over this year, the color scheme should fit in well on the Foam Runner. It was already made available to purchase at the Donda 2 listening party, though shoe sales were shut down by authorities for getting too out of hand.

Yeezy’s Knit Runner “Stone Carbon” will see a drop on March 26 for $200 via the usual lineup of Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and select Yeezy retailers. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red Stripe” release is still tentative, and the Foam Runner “Onyx” and “Sand” are expected sometime in June. If Yeezy is your go-to for summer, rest assured the brand has you covered.