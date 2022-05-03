The monochrome Air Jordan 1 “Stage Haze” sneaker is guaranteed hit

You can never have too many monochromatic Air Jordan sneakers. The brand has been kicking the Air Jordan 1’s releases up a notch with extra accessories from gold hoops to zipped pouches, but the upcoming “Stage Haze” color scheme is preparing to take things back to the basics.

Things are looking hazy — Dressed in a gray-scaled color palette, the sneaker’s aesthetic is muted but a more elegant alternative to the been-there-done-that vibe of Nike’s usual black and white “Panda” makeup. If you look closer at the textures of the kicks, you’ll see that Nike added a mix of materials from black cracked leather on the Swoosh and overlays to gray suede capped at the heels.

For the tiniest hint of color, the tongue tags feature Nike Air branding in a shade of light pink, a color that also finds its way to the insoles. A white midsole and gray outsole finish off the sneakers, and those who want to see more colorful contrasting can swap out the black or white laces with some brighter coral ones.

Look familiar? — Jordan Brand recently released the silhouette in a “Rebellionaire” makeup in March, a sneaker of which “Stage Haze” takes after when in colors without all the text. It also bears an uncanny resemblance to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Diamond” that was released in February, down to the placement of the color-blocking. You might even consider it a matte version of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Silver Toe,” which replaces the gray suede for silver leather.

You can add the “Stage Haze” Air Jordan 1 High OG — also known as the “Gray Fog” — to your collection when it drops on June 1. It’ll be available via the usual SNKRS and Nike retailers for a price of $170. Extended grade-school sizing run is also coming too for $140. Gray may not be the most summer-friendly color, but fans of the kicks may be willing to make an exception when it comes to the AJ1.