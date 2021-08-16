Is Bad Bunny’s black Adidas Forum Low his best sneaker yet?

Style
The "Back to School" shoe is another instant hit from the collaboration between the Puerto Rican artist and The Three Stripes.
Dropping on August 17 for $160, Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas Forum Low comes in an all-black style that’s simple and stunning. Like the previous “First Café” and “Easter Egg” pairs, the new model features a mix of leather, rubber, and suede materials.
While Adidas is touting this as a back-to-school sneaker, the black-on-black Bad Bunny Forum Low is fit for every occasion. And you know Benito would definitely approve you wearing it with whatever and however you want — yo hago lo que me da la gana, as he says and does.