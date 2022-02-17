Nike’s ‘hands-free’ FlyEase tech is coming to Converse sneakers

Nike’s innovative FlyEase technology, developed using insights from the disability community, is coming to Converse. The sneaker brand announced that its legendary Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker has been upgraded with an added heel counter, which allows for easy, hands-free on-and-off wear. Signature details like a canvas upper remain on the new model, officially dubbed the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase.

Since introducing its FlyEase feature, Nike has struggled to keep up with overwhelming demand for the accessibility-focused shoes. Hype surrounding adult FlyEase kicks has kept the disability community — the very demographic it was designed for — from obtaining the sneakers, much less so at retail price. Yet after critique, Nike promised to make its FlyEase offerings more available with additional stock and bigger collections; a promise it looks like it’s fulfilling with a new Dynamo Go FlyEase sneaker for kids and now, the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase.

A step forward — The updated sneaker retains its original canvas uppers, albeit without Converse’s star ankle patch. A low-rise fit accompanies a FlyEase cage at the heel, which collapses and springs back up so wearers can easily slip their foot in and out of the shoe. Padded tongues and stretchy collars provide more support and flexibility than traditional Converse models.

Nike

Split-designed midsoles, bearing a bright orange hue, contrast the neutral uppers — available in both black and white color schemes. By the lateral heel, “Step In FlyEase” is spelled out in orange alongside a miniature Converse logo.

“By blending Nike FlyEase with the Converse CX comfort platform, we’ve crafted a progressive design, one that marries a suite of comfort-innovation technology with the added benefit of ease of entry, making the Chuck Taylor All Star more accessible to Converse fans of different abilities,” Phil Russo, Converse’s Global VP of Design & Innovation, said in the brand’s announcement. The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase is certainly the most lifestyle-focused shoe within the FlyEase line, and it sounds like Nike only has more to offer.

A wide release — With total accessibility in mind, Nike plans to release the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase sneaker in China, Korea, and other global markets on February 24. Launches in Western Europe and North America will follow on March 17, when the shoes will be available on Converse’s website.