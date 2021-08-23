Days after introducing its own mule silhouette, Dr. Martens is co-signing one of the most iconic slip-ons in streetwear. The footwear mainstay has once again partnered with Suicoke, for a one-off leather remix of its iconic Mura sandal.

This partnership combines the most recognizable elements of both brands, topping Dr. Martens’ stacked footbed with the slip-on upper of Suicoke’s Mura. No details were left out, from Suicoke’s hook closures to Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow stitching and heel loop. Most notably, Suicoke’s puffy neoprene is replaced with Dr. Martens’ black leather in either a smooth or croc finish. Aside from simply being fall-friendly, leather actually improves the longevity of some MURA details, like embossed heel strap branding instead of their usual tag.

Suicoke / Dr. Martens

Level up — This is hardly the first time Dr. Martens and Suicoke have pooled their resources for an upgraded sandal. Suicoke’s gladiator-style Boak silhouette, as well as the pared-down Depa, were both given Dr. Martens’ leather treatment for Spring/Summer 2021. However, this is the first time Suicoke’s ubiquitous Mura will be in the hands of its collaborator, and the first time the two have offered a crocodile leather. The fastened fit and embossed leather finish turns the streetwear slipper into more of a loafer-mule hybrid, a drastic boost in wearability from the bodega runs of its predecessor.

