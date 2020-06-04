Some of the hottest streetwear brands are making a George Floyd memorial tee

Fear of God has pulled together some of the best names in streetwear and fashion for a T-shirt honoring George Floyd. Off-White, Pyer Moss, Union, Noah, Awake, Just Don, Denim Tears, and Melody Ehsani all lend their names to the tee, of which proceeds will go to the Gianna Floyd Fund.

The late Floyd's initials appear on the front of the shirt, while all nine brand logos appear on the back. Available in black or white, the shirt will sell exclusively through Fear of God's Instagram page for $100. It goes live at 9 a.m. PST Friday, June 5.

Fear of God

A limited run — While streetwear consumers often call for fundraising T-shirts to be made available for pre-order to maximize proceeds, COVID-19 has rendered that more difficult. We've seen it already with Supreme and Noah's coronavirus relief tees, and that's the case here as well. Jerry Lorenzo, Fear of God's founder and designer, said in an Instagram comment that the T-shirts are "limited to the fabric availability we have."

Streetwear at its best — At its roots, and too often forgotten, streetwear is about community. And you can't talk about the culture surrounding it without acknowledging the contributions and support from the black community. That makes it encouraging, but not at all surprising to see so many brands step up to raise funds to organizations tied to Black Lives Matter, as well as the families of victims.

Online Ceramics

With T-shirts quick and easy to produce, several brands have produced their own as fundraisers, including Brain Dead and Blood Orange, Online Ceramics, Andrew, and Advisory Board Crystals. In addition to the Fear of God collaboration, Denim Tears also has its own tee with proceeds going to the Know Your Rights Camp.

Without product involved, Supreme announced it'll donate $500,000 amongst Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero, and Black Futures Lab. A-Cold-Wall*, meanwhile, will award 10 grants for a total of £25,000 (~$31,500) to independent, back-owned companies.