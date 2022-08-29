Hoka One One’s updated Mafate 3 sneaker is a ‘trail beast’

There’s no running sneaker on the market that’s more hyped (or more cushioned) than those from Hoka One One. The brand’s shoes are known for their supportive fit and plush soles, and its latest release is among its beefiest. With fall approaching, Hoka has updated its Mafate 3 sneaker with new details and in three new color schemes, taking care to highlight the model’s huge sole unit.

Why so bulky? The Mafate 3 is a trail running sneaker, meaning its aggressive dual-density outsole is built to handle rocky and uneven terrain. Equipped with high-performance cushioning, abrasion-resistant rubbers, and a late-stage meta-rocker to assist nimble foot rolls, the shoe is advertised as the ultimate rocky mountain runner. In fact, Hoka’s website touts the Mafate 3 as a “trail beast” that can “step up to handle what nature puts in your path.”

Peep the details — For further reference, take an in-depth look at the sneaker’s construction: EVA midsoles and rubberized EVA with Vibram 5mm lugs give runners comfortable traction on the trails, while a textile tongue provides stretchy, foot-hugging comfort. Quick lace systems, a technology used across hiking shoes (including those from competitor Salomon), keep feet secure with an elastic strap to prevent slippage.

Hoka One One

KPU molded overlays offer additional protective support as an H-frame construction fortifies the Mafate 3. The latter design, which features a recessed footbed, provides full 360-degree stability to keep runners from accidentally twisting their ankles on a trail’s uneven surface.

The sneaker’s breathable gridded uppers, now made from recycled polyester, have been updated with Hoka One One branding. Contrast-stitched heel pull tabs and reflective stripes across the top of the shoe keep it looking stylish — since that’s now a distinct selling factor with Hoka sneakers — while stacked CMEVA midsoles are optimized for impact absorption, energy return, and natural foot motion.

Hit the trail in style — Runners can now choose to rock the Mafate 3 in monochromatic black or white color schemes, or opt for a more daring blue iteration accented by bright yellow and aqua. The new shades of the beefy sneaker, which actually weighs a reasonable 14.7 ounces, are expected to release within the coming weeks on Hoka One One’s website.