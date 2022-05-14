How to dress like country icon Orville Peck for under $100

Style
The singer’s Western aesthetic is one worth replicating. Look im-Peck-able with these eight affordable pieces.
ICYMI, Orville Peck is living his best life. Following the release of his new album Bronco, the country crooner became the No. 1 artist on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, starred in the campaign for the new Wrangler x Fender clothing line, and made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Peck’s accomplished all of this while dressed to impress. The singer’s outfits heavily mirror his country sound with a focus on Western staples like cowboy hats, fringe, suede, denim, and studs. Careful styling is the key to looking more cool than costume, and these eight pieces each under $100 will help you replicate Peck’s look.