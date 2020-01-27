Jonah Hill and Ninja are the face of Adidas' Superstar 2020 campaign

When Jonah Hill confirmed his collaboration with Adidas recently, I was fully expecting to see a capsule that would include his design take on sneakers and apparel from the brand. But instead, what we're getting (at least for now) is an advertising campaign dubbed "Change Is a Team Sport." Hill directed it himself, using his filmmaking skills to pay homage to Adidas' track suits and its iconic Superstar shell-toe sneakers, which were introduced 50 years ago.

Adidas says that throughout 2020, it will utilize the "power of teamwork to create and inspire positive change local communities across the globe." The company added that the goal with the campaign is to inspire people by telling the stories of brand ambassadors like Hill, renowned esports gamer Ninja, musician and designer Pharrell Williams, football star Paul Pogba, and many other personalities from different cultural backgrounds.

Ninja and Jonah Hill. Adidas

A-listers — Hill is the latest celebrity to join Adidas' roster, which also includes Beyoncè, Kanye West, and Donald Glover. This bet from the brand seems to be paying off, as these collections tend to sell out within minutes.

You can watch the Hill-directed campaign below, but let's hope there's more to come from him and the brand. As much as I like a nice, inspirational ad, I would rather have some sneakers I can wear to show how much I stan the Drip Lord that is Jonah Hill.