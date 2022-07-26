New Balance has tapped rising tennis star Coco Gauff to receive her debut signature sneaker. Dubbed the Coco CG1, the model contrasts its retro design with performance technology that’s anything but. A FuelCell midsole and NDurance sole help enhance the sneaker’s on and off the court.

Gauff previously partnered with New Balance on its CT302 sneaker, a lifestyle model combining the brand’s heritage with traditional court silhouettes. In contrast to the Coco CG1 — which boasts bright colors, gradients, and metallic branding — the CT302 kept its design simple, opting to dress its chunky platform in cream, white, and light blue shades. Both shoes feature New Balance’s signature design technique, however, perfectly balancing retro and modern aesthetics.

Featuring top tech — Per a press release, Gauff’s debut shoe aligns with her identity as a sister, daughter, and friend. Influenced by basketball silhouettes and ‘90s aesthetics, the Coco CG1 flaunts a multi-piece construction, layering white leather panels atop a Fit Weave Lite woven upper. Shades of purple, magenta, orange, and yellow can be found throughout the shoe — offering a gradient, sunset-like effect — as gold charms bearing Gauff’s signature hang from the laces.

New Balance

Technically speaking, FuelCell cushioning and Energy Arc technology assist the sneaker, promoting peak energy return for wearers. FuelCell, developed in 2019, delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward. Energy Arc, on the other hand, pairs a port-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with strategic midsole voids to increase total energy return. The latter tech recently debuted in the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer and is expected to appear on more key tennis and basketball models soon.

Multicolored detailing and New Balance branding finish off the Coco CG1 as a black Ndurance outsole lies underfoot. The outsole provides traction and durability to help people get more wear out of the Coco CG1 — not only making the sneaker a sound investment but promoting a longer, more sustainable lifespan for the model.

New Balance New Balance New Balance

Go Coco — “The entire team at New Balance from design, to marketing, truly cares about me as a person and not just an athlete and that relationship allowed us to create the Coco CG1,” Gauff said in a statement. “I signed with New Balance at such a young age and I am so excited to know that I will continue to work with them for a long time into the future! The Coco CG1 is a vintage-looking shoe with a modern twist, and I am so excited to get this in stores and see how people style it!”

For those looking to step out on the court soon, the vibrant Coco CG1 releases on August 26 on New Balance’s website. Two color schemes, named “Pompey” and “DigiCoCo,” will be available for $170 each. Both are sure to deliver style and skill on the court.