Avant-garde streetwear god Nicole McLaughlin is raffling off rare works for BLM

Nicole McLaughlin, the artist whose work gives new and unexpected life to upcycled apparel and sneakers, is raffling off six of her pieces to support Black Lives Matter. With her emergence as a streetwear darling over the past two years, McLaughlin's work has become highly covetable and, because of its one-of-a-kind nature, somewhat difficult to acquire. This raffle provides the chance to own one of her creations while donating to charities supporting the movement to end racist policing.

Each ticket costs $10, with no limit to the number that can be purchased. All proceeds will be donated to Black Visions Collective, the Innocence Project, Know Your Rights Camp, and Black Lives Matter. McLaughlin joins streetwear in rallying for the cause, with fundraisers also started by brands including Brain Dead, Fear of God, and many others.

"My fellow allies, we have a lot of work to do," McLaughlin said in an Instagram post announcing the raffle. "We must continue to fight with the same passion and energy that we’ve had these last few weeks. We must continue to educate ourselves, keep the conversation alive, have difficult conversations, and keep each other informed. We must never stop the fight for justice and equality for those whose privilege was never even given to them."

What's up for grabs — Included in the raffle are two pairs of slippers (one for men and one for women) made from Patagonia fleece jackets, which have become something of a signature piece from McLaughlin. There are also a pair of laptop bags made from upcycled vests, from Carhartt and The North Face respectively.

The best pieces, and likely the ones that'll garner the most entries, are the lawn chair and vest. The former features a seat made from The North Face puffer jackets, while the latter is fasted out of an Arc'teryx backpack. Technically, all the pieces can be worn. But McLaughlin does the work with intentions of art first and foremost — so you may not want to risk wearing them down.

You've got till Friday to enter — The raffle, which you can see in full here, runs until Friday, June 12, at an unspecified time. You should jump at the opportunity to win a rare piece of her work, but also consider donating further to the causes in question without the need for a product in return.

