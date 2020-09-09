Nike's 'Community Garden' Dunk sneaker dons a unique, recycled twist

Nike is getting down to Earth with its latest Dunk release. The "Community Garden" Dunk Low, which falls outside the SB line, applies a patchwork of lush patterns on recycled canvas. Because the pattern is unfixed, no two pairs of sneakers will be alike — adding another dimension of collectibility to the silhouette that's consistently being snatched up quickly.

Subtle flower prints appear throughout the canvas swaths, most prominently on the eyestay that aligns with the laces in a soothing fashion. While the clash of patterns skews loud, each appears somewhat washed to give it a softer sensibility — appropriate for its namesake.

Nike

Mother Earth is hot — Earthy aesthetics have become popular throughout sneakers in streetwear, perhaps as a salve for our increasingly digital lives. Dressing in such a grounded way seems particularly appealing in the time of COVID-19, when outdoor activities are some of the few escapes from isolation. If you're going to get more in touch with nature, you may as well play the part.

Adidas released its own gardening collection last fall, which was was full of gear your dad would wear while tending to the yard. The tongue-in-cheek capsule intentionally bridged the line between gorpcore and normcore, even featuring a goofy gray-haired man in the campaign imagery. If anything, the sneakers and apparel was more suited for hiking — a simple pursuit that's continued to inform fashion well into this year.

Nike

Get your sheers tomorrow — The Community Garden Dunk is slated to release Thursday, September 10, through Nike's SNKR app (at 10 a.m. ET) and select retailers. Even though it doesn't come from the coveted SB line, it's likely to follow other Dunk releases in going out of stock quickly. It is, however, considered a general release — so there may be more stock than usual.