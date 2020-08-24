Nike's about to drop one of the best SB Dunk sneakers of the year

The 2020 avalanche of Nike SB Dunk Lows continues this week with the launch of the "BE@RBRICK" sneaker, a collaboration between the sportswear giant and Japanese brand MEDICOM TOY. Together, they designed a shoe that features embroidered "@" logos on the tongue and lateral heel, as well as a black faux fur that pays homage to another collaboration from Nike and MEDICOM TOY — an Air Force 1 High that dropped a decade ago, in 2001. As with that pair, the new SB Dunks were created to celebrate MEDICOM TOY’s famous BE@RBRICK line, one that has become increasingly popular among sneakerheads, hypebeasts, and... DJs?

Low-key — Nike SB's BE@RBRICK (or, simply, "Bearbrick) Dunk Low is subtle in comparison to some of its other hyped sneakers in 2020, like the "Chunky Dunky," "Grateful Dead," or "Civilist," but that's what makes it so wonderful. That faux fur throughout the upper, with a splash of silver "hair" on the heel tab, is a perfect contrast to the classic white midsole — and the BE@RBRICK logos are just simple and neat enough to make the entire shoe an instant classic.

I know the Nike x Civilist SB Dunk Lows are wild because they can change color while you wear them, but I'll take a pair of the BE@RBRICK SB Dunks over those any day of the week, as much as I may be into the whole heat-sensitivity gimmick of the former.