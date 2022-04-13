Nike’s crocodile skin Dunk Low may be the bougiest sneaker ever

Nike’s next Dunk Low may be considered a dress shoe. Luxurious details like black leather, gilded branding, faux crocodile skin, and dusted gum bottoms have updated the hyped sneaker from casual to classy. Pairs are set to drop just in time for wedding season.

Recent years have already turned the Dunk into a status symbol, but this revamp may be its fanciest yet. The sneaker was initially released in 1985 as a basketball model and has since been reimagined with college-inspired colors, collaborations, and special skateboarding editions — all of which make for interesting sneakers but not ones fit for elegant events. The Dunk’s latest makeover will surely stir up sneaker collectors and hypebeasts alike.

Classy and comfy — A black leather base kicks off the shoe’s transformation, accented by faux crocodile leather overlays dyed in a classy “Velvet Brown” shade. Together, the texture and color of the overlays mimic the look of crocodile loafers — but here, you’re lacing up rather than slipping in.

Nike’s signature branding on the tongue tags has been redone in matching black and brown tones to blend in with the rest of the design. Other branding typically found at the heel tab has been removed for a cleaner look, replaced instead by a Nike spellout done up in a gilded finish on the lateral heel. A dusted gum sole unit finishes off the sneaker, keeping the design fresh and clean.

Comfortable yet classy, the Dunk Low is ready for any occasion. With a luxurious build and soft insole, the sneaker will help you look effortless on dates, dance all you want at weddings, and give a new meaning to your office’s business casual dress code. Consider it a must-have addition to your footwear rotation.

Get down to business — The sophisticated Dunk Low has yet to receive a release date, although official imagery suggests a drop should arrive within the coming months on SNKRS. Pairs of the sneaker are set to retail at $110, making the formal Dunk just around the same price point as a pair of loafers. If you take into account the price-per-wear, however, you’ll surely find better value in the crocodile Dunk Low.