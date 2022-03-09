Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Wearing Nike's Union Dunk Low 'Pistachio': Must-have sneaker of 2022

The first color from the "Passport Pack" does not disappoint, and this is a shoe you can wear just about every day.

After working with Nike on one of the hottest Jordan 1 sneakers ever, Union LA and the Swoosh are back with collab destined to be a hit: the “Passport Pack,” a set of three Dunk Low shoes that are inspired by travel.

The pair you see here, which dropped last month as a Union exclusive, is dubbed “Pistachio” — thanks to its light green hues. Meanwhile, the “Blue” and “Purple” styles of Union’s take on the Dunk Low are set to drop sometime in March on Nike’s SNKRS app.

