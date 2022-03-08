Salehe Bembury's New Balance outdoor gear is as great as his sneakers

Salehe Bembury has established himself as one of the most outstanding sneaker designers on the scene, but his clothing designs are nothing to scoff at either. This week, the independent designer will release his second collection of apparel in collaboration with New Balance. The Yurt line continues with absolute bangers of outdoor apparel, bringing slight alterations to your standard gorp fare.

Under Bembury’s stead, the staple fleece jacket has been transformed into a collarless half-zip pullover with dynamic color blocking in two different variants. Blue, green, and pink keeps the spirit of ‘90s outdoor gear alive and well, while an additional olive green, cream, and black variant takes you even closer to nature. Kangaroo pockets sit up front, and on the rear you’ll also find a buttoned pouch featuring the fingerprint motif that’s now become signature across Bembury’s stunning collaborations.

How about a gorpy noragi? — Another standout from the second Yurt collection is a blue noragi that appears to be made out of canvas. The traditional Japanese garment comes with plenty of pockets, which should make it suitable for gardening as well, and subtle across the front as well as on the ties. Fleece patches also line the sleeves — because how could you get enough of the pile in your life?

Elsewhere in the capsule is a quilted jacket with excellent lines, a puffer scarf with an oversized fingerprint, and fleece ball caps in case you’ve still got some cold weather adventures ahead of you this spring. A khaki fishing vest will also make a great accessory for many months ahead, while a standalone hood keeps things topical with a detachable face mask. Rounding out the goods are graphic sweatshirts and tees complete with the “Peace be the journey” tagline that should be your mantra for expeditions and just about everywhere else in life.

The full run of apparel is slated to release this Friday, March 11, through New Balance’s website. Prices are slated to run from $40 to $350, meaning there should be something for you and your journeys regardless of budget.