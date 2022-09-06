Stone Island unveils monochrome Ghost pieces for your winter uniform

Sometimes ghosting isn’t such a bad thing — at least when it comes to Stone Island. For this year’s fall and winter collection, the outdoor label has revived its Ghost line, a series of garments that reimagine army camouflage through a more utilitarian lens.

The Ghost pieces are meant to help you go through life as one, blending in with your surroundings and camouflaging into monochromaticity. Even the Stone Island badge blends in with the piece’s color. To create a full outfit, the collection consists of field jackets, military smocks, overshirts, Bermuda shorts, and pants.

Use protection — Most of the lineup is made from O-Ventile, a 100 percent organic cotton fabric. Thanks to a high-density weave and its ability to swell when wet, the fabric is water- and wind-resistant without the need for extra coating or lamination. It’s thick enough to resist the elements and endure wear and tear but also thin enough to allow adequate ventilation, with thermo-sealing tape adding an extra layer of protection.

Stone Island

Knits from the collection are sewn in cashmere for luxe softness and designed with a militaristic design perspective. The fleeces are made with heavy cotton, following the brand’s affinity for warmer tech in the colder months. Choose from cream, dark gray, or black color palettes with features including cargo pockets, high-neck collars and hoods, and a range of fabrics to match your vibe.

Ghosts of Stone Island’s past have included Supima canvas jackets and Lyocell satin trousers, among others. Even the campaign video looks a bit dystopian, but it’s sure to have the gorpcore aficionados salivating.

Prepare to shell out a pretty penny for the collection when it does release this year. Stone Island outerwear pieces are often priced into the thousands, and it’ll probably cost as much if you want to go ghost.

Stone Island