Supreme and Stone Island collab on hand-painted jackets for the rough winter

Supreme may be soon for a corporate brotherhood with The North Face, but that isn't stopping it from continuing to collaborate with the Italian authorities of exemplarily dyed outerwear.

In their sixth year working together, the two brands have prepped a wide-ranging capsule of outerwear and accessories. Headlining the crop is a hand-painted hooded shearling jacket, which will come murdered out as well as in an icy white.

For more technical protection from the elements, a crinkle down jacket painted with camo comes with a wind-resistant shell. It comes in a burnt orange, as well as a deep black and dark shade of blue that's well worn. That's just the beginning, though, as Supreme and Stone Island have a host of other materials and dye treatments.

How about some cords — Joining the shearling in more natural materials is a corduroy riff on the M-51 field jacket that boasts two massive pouches, joined by drawstring pants and a crusher hat. The down jacket also comes with matching pants in the form of nylon cargos that bring to mind Supreme's watercolor collab with The North Face from earlier this year.

Each of these pieces is likely to be prohibitively expensive, but there are also more attainable goods to be had, starting with with a hoodie and sweat shorts with warped striping. A small run of T-shirts include plain black and white versions with the dual Supreme Stone Island logo, but they're trumped by a more extreme version of the crinkle treatment that comes out looking like tie-dye.

On the accessory front, the glow-in-the-dark balaclava will be doubly useful in a COVID winter as both insulation and a face mask. It's joined by a nylon 6-panel hat and shoulder bag that make use of the capsule's crinkle dye. For some reason there's also a pair of goggles, which may be useful in, like, two years when pools are safe again.

Suit up this Thursday — As always, you'll need to have your copping fingers at the ready at 11 a.m. this Thursday, when the Stone Island gear drops on Supreme's website and in stores. Demand for these collaborations is often high, but the good news is that the retail prices are already so high that resale market will look modest by comparison.

