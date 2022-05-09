Supreme and Stone Island made winter pieces just in time for... summer?

Summer may be just around the corner, but Supreme is still trotting out cozy fits more fit for fall and winter. Italian brand Stone Island has linked up with Supreme to create a spring collection full of faux fur coats, windbreakers, tracksuits, and more.

This isn’t the first time the two brands have flexed their design skills on a winter-themed collection, as they produced a couple of dyed outerwear pieces in 2020. They’ve now been working together for nearly a decade, and each drop seems to require a little more pocket change than the last, falling in line with Stone Island’s extravagantly priced technical wear.

Layer up, kids — Most of the garments are outdoor-ready and element-resistant. The standout piece in the capsule has to be the faux fur parka jacket. Not only does it provide extra warmth in whatever type of tundra you face, but it’s also reversible to reveal a side in the style of a slick nylon ski jacket — yellow or black, depending — with a furry hood.

Elsewhere in the capsule are more outerwear pieces, some of which are infused with Stone Island’s signature technology. A heat-sensitive pigment on the ripstop jacket, cargo pants, and hats changes the camo pattern design as it adapts to changes in temperature. Co-branding takes its place throughout the pieces with either “Stone Island/Supreme” logos or Stone Island’s signature compass patch.

For something cozier, the collab has also produced multiple matching tracksuit sets in black, magenta, and beige. Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” appears on a couple of pieces as well, a nod to Stone Island’s Italian heritage, including her timeless mug on a t-shirt and a white hooded jacket. Baseball caps, bucket hats, and crossbody messenger bags round out the accessories as just about the only true warm-weather options and are presented in the same black, beige, and magenta color palette.

Even if it is a little too early in the year to get wrapped up in a faux fur coat, the good thing is you’ll have your winter fits at the ready with much time to spare. Supreme and Stone Island’s latest collection will release at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday via Supreme’s website and physical stores. It may not be the summer collab usually expected this time of year, but we all know by now that Supreme always has tricks up its sleeve.