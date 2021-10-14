Telfar’s next Ugg collection features shearling shopping bags and boots

Telfar and Ugg have reunited for the second installment of their collaboration, just in time for cooler temperatures. The two brands are offering shoppers another cozy, unisex collection complete with apparel, footwear, and shearling Telfar bags — and yes, it’s just as plush as you imagine.

Telfar Clemens himself has a well-documented history with Ugg, having first featured the brand’s classic boot in his Fall 2011 runway show. And much like the footwear label, Telfar is always striving to make luxury more accessible — hence the duo’s last collaboration in 2020, which created the fluffiest Telfar shopping bags imaginable, available to consumers via pre-order. Now, shoppers have another chance to score the cozy bags alongside matching Ugg boots, apparel, and hats.

So fluffy — Made with Ugg’s signature brown suede and trimmed with cream shearling, Telfar’s covetable shopping bags have been altered to mimic the appearance of an Ugg shoe. People can choose to purchase the classic purse — which was released once already — or try this collection’s newest version, done up in all-black. Each is guaranteed to be as cuddly as the other.

Telfar / Ugg Telfar / Ugg Telfar / Ugg Telfar / Ugg

Shoppers can pair their bags with other sherpa accessories for the full look. Matching brown and black bucket hats flaunt an equally plush Telfar logo and exposed shearling trim, while brown sherpa-lined hoodies bear the two brands’ collaborative motif, swapping out the center “G” in Ugg’s branding for Telfar’s interlocked “T” logo. Wearing all the pieces at once might be a sweaty (and expensive) affair, but some will see it as the ultimate flex.

Perhaps rivaling the comfort of the classic Ugg boot, Telfar and Ugg’s collaborative boots are made of printed heather sweats from Telfar’s mainline collection — a very appropriate and relatable look post-pandemic. Repurposed sweatpant panels make up the gray uppers on both ankle-length and calf-high boots, with some partially bearing Telfar branding. Classic shearling Ugg boots, one in brown and the other in all-black add to the footwear offerings, bearing the two brands’ collaborative logo.

Telfar / Ugg

Rush for plush — Telfar and Ugg’s second installment arrives October 14 on Telfar’s website, with more stock available on October 18 via Ugg’s website. Both drops will likely be secured by Telfar’s Captcha system, ensuring bots are kept out of the release — while also putting fans of the brands to the test.

If you miss out on this collection, or simply can’t get enough of the plush Telfar gear, a third and final capsule is set to drop this November. Maybe we’ll get a shearling version of Telfar’s newest duffle bag.