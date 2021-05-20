Teva’s Pride sandals make your feet pretty with chunky rainbows and platforms

Teva has released its yearly Pride collection, unveiling five rainbow iterations of its iconic sandals. According to the brand, the gender-neutral styles are meant to inspire freedom and express individuality, whether you choose to wear a pair or match with your partner.

With Pride month just around the corner, Teva joins a slew of other footwear brands preparing for the festivities. Converse recently debuted an array of rainbow platform sneakers, while Adidas dropped a less obvious yet colorful knit shoe. Both options are great if you’re planning on attending any Pride celebrations, and as we get closer to June, Pride footwear offerings are sure to grow. But as a shoe consistently praised by the LGBTQIA+ community — and a more breathable choice with hot summer weather approaching — Teva’s sandals are sure to be one of the more popular Pride options.

Taking Pride to new heights — The Teva Pride collection starts off with the brand’s original sandal in black and white iterations, both of which sport a glittery rainbow lateral strap. For added comfort (or height), Teva has also transformed its midform sandal, offering the same rainbow design with a chunky sole unit.

Teva

If you’re looking to make a statement, Teva’s Flatform sandal has been dressed in rainbows too, adding a bit more color to the shoe’s 1.75-inch platform. Arriving with black or white straps, the sandal literally takes Pride footwear to new heights.

For added inclusivity, Teva has included extended sizing on all models, taking care to add a kids and youth-sized style too. Dubbed “the Hurricane,” the youth pairs boast matte all-rainbow straps. The Pride capsule also includes pet accessories like multi-sized collars and leashes for the first time ever.

Here’s the “Hurricane” Pride sandal for kids and youth. Teva

Inclusivity in every aspect — Offering something for everyone regardless of gender, size, or furriness, Teva’s Pride collection is also inclusive in its pricing, with every style under $100. The brand’s original Pride sandal will cost $50, with the midform shoe retailing at $60. With its added height, the Flatform Pride sandal is set at $75, while kids and youth Hurricane shoes cost $40. Pet accessories range from $15 to $30. All pieces are available on the Teva website.

In addition to the celebratory collection, Teva will give back to the LGBTQIA+ community with a $35,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. With its donation, the brand hopes to continue the Pride movement to work towards a world free of bias, discrimination, and inequality.