Travis Scott teases new Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration with Nike

Just because it’s a new year doesn’t mean Travis Scott is slowing down. While vacationing in Aspen with the Kardashian / Jenner crew, the rapper was seen wearing what might be his next Nike collaboration. Scott donned a previously unseen Air Jordan 1 Low colorway, which also featured the signature backward Swoosh that graced his Jordan 1 “Mocha” and Playstation Dunk.

There’s no confirmation that this colorway will be released, but perhaps it’s for the best. With all the collabs of last year, Travis Scott fans are drowning in merch... and credit card debt. His most recent creation, an agave-spiked seltzer, hasn’t even hit shelves yet. Maybe Scott is trying to make ends meet after Stormi got not one, but two Prada purses this year.

Straight up shades — Scott’s mystery shoe sports color blocking similar to the Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian,” released back in August 2019. As one of the more coveted Air Jordan 1 colorways, it wouldn’t surprise us if the rapper used the Obsidian model as inspiration for his next drop.

Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low features a white leather base and what looks like Obsidian and University Blue overlays. His signature reverse Swoosh brands the lateral side of the shoe in white, making the shoe recognizably his. But unlike Scott’s “Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low that released in July 2019, his “Cactus Jack” face logo doesn’t make an appearance on the heel tab of this new pair, opting for the Jordan Brand Wings logo instead.

No colorway confirmation — Despite all his other releases (and fan’s depleting funds) Scott’s collaborations are guaranteed money-makers. The question here is, how much would you be willing to pay for a pair? With Scott’s “Mocha” Air Jordan High reselling for nearly $2,000, it’s no secret that the rapper’s name adds to exclusivity. His PlayStation Dunks, of which only five were raffled off, are going for up to $10 million.

Since we definitely can’t afford those pairs, we’re hoping Scott releases his blue Air Jordan 1 Low. While the unseen colorway could be family and friends only, or a one-off sample, Scott is posting some pretty cryptic messages on Instagram that hopefully point to a release. On his IG stories, he’s posted pictures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sporting his previous “Mocha” Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 1 High. Multiple “shushing” emojis can be seen, implying Scott has something up his sleeve — or perhaps, pant leg? We’ll have to wait for the other shoe to drop.