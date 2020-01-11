Huawei says it’s selling 100K Mate X units each month

Huawei has released sales figures for its newly launched Mate X. The company says it’s sold 100,000 units of its foldable smartphone per month since its November 15 release, according to Neowin. That’s less than the 400,000 to 500,000 total units Samsung has sold of its rival Galaxy Fold, but the Mate X is only available in China.

More about the Mate X — The Mate X is touted as the world’s fastest foldable 5G phone, boasting 4 integrated antennas. It’s camera was designed by Leica, and a mirror shooting mode allows the subject of a photo to see themselves in frame. Just like the Galaxy Fold, it retails for $2,500.

Huawei has ceased launching new phones outside of China due to having its Android license revoked. Despite the obvious limitations of having no access to Google apps, Huawei still managed to set a record for revenue in 2019.

Look for the new Mate XS foldable to launch at MWC 2020 next month.