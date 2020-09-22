You only have a few hours to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone for $500 off

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year in February, we billed it as the "The best folding phone ever" but simply couldn't justify its hefty near-$1,400 price tag. And while Samsung may have a new flagship foldable phone on the block, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, people who prefer the Razr-style form factor of the Z Flip (and don't care to have the latest and greatest specs) may be in for a treat — if you act fast. Right now, and for about the next eight hours at the time of publishing this article, B&H has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip for $880. That's $500 off its $1,380 MSRP, and it includes free shipping in the U.S.

Be quick — For those of you who are interested, the Galaxy Z Flip on B&H's site is the 256GB, dual-SIM model in either "Mirror Black" or "Mirror Purple" colors. It's also the unlocked GSM model, meaning it'll work without any issues on SIM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the States. As we emphasized earlier, though, you'll need to be quick to take advantage of this deal — since it won't be live much longer, and B&H's "Deal Zone" tech products tend to sell out hours before they're even over.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.