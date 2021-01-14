Save $40 on the best non-AirPods wireless earbuds

Good Finds
Way longer battery life? Check. More colors? Check. No silly stems? Check!
At Samsung Unpacked, the company plans to give us a look at its upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. But in the meantime, Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for $110 — $40 off from the original price of $150. We consider that a hot steal.
🎥: Samsung
You might want to hurry, though. The considerable discount is only valid until January 24 from Microsoft's store.
(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)