Mehreen Kasana

Good Finds

Save $40 on the best non-AirPods wireless earbuds

Way longer battery life? Check. More colors? Check. No silly stems? Check!

At Samsung Unpacked, the company plans to give us a look at its upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. But in the meantime, Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for $110 — $40 off from the original price of $150. We consider that a hot steal.

🎥: Samsung

You might want to hurry, though. The considerable discount is only valid until January 24 from Microsoft's store.

(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)

Samsung

Tap