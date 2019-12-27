Volkswagen is ramping up its EV production

German automaker Volkswagen says it wants to produce 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2023, and 1.5 million by 2025. It’s taking the first steps to that goal, according to Engadget, with the compact ID.3, for which the company’s received 37,000 pre-orders ahead of its release in Europe mid-2020. There's no word yet on if or when the ID.3, which starts at around $30,000, will come to the U.S.

The ID.3 will be built on VW’s Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB), which the company is making available to other automotive brands if they want it. VW’s been showing off all sorts of EVs in recent years of varying degrees of wackiness, including a 21st-century ready iteration of its iconic microbus called the ID. Buzz, a beach buggy, and more sedate crossovers.

Everyone else is doing it — VW’s compatriots BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi all have detailed extensive EV roadmaps of their own, as has Jaguar. Meanwhile, Tesla, the granddaddy of EVs, recently secured $1.4 billion from Chinese investors for its Shanghai gigafactory, and start-up Rivian has secured funding of its own and seems hellbent on challenging Tesla’s divisive Cybertruck before it even arrives.

So don’t be too surprised if VW revises its production ambitions upward in years to come. Especially if it’ll make people stop talking about Dieselgate. The good news for VW, of course, is that it needn’t worry about faking emissions when there aren’t any.