You are cordially invited to the Twitter orgy of the century

Innovative sex toy company Lovense is ready to create a truly unique internet experience: a Twitter orgy. Yes, you read that correctly — and no, it’s not a euphemism or a prank. April Fool’s Day has come and gone. This is the real deal. A Twitter orgy.

Lovense’s internet orgy will begin on Saturday, May 22 at midnight ET and run for a full 24 hours. The premise is pretty simple: connect to the orgy using the Lovense Remote or the Lovense Connect app and experience vibrations in real-time as Twitter users post official hashtags. Any time someone tweets or retweets one of the hashtags, everyone who’s chosen to opt-in will receive a vibration on their device.

“Bringing people to the incredible joys of sex tech is our main goal, so we are very pleased to invite everyone to join this exciting event,” Lovense CEO Dan Liu said in a statement. “The Lovense Orgy is a wonderful occasion to unite the whole world and festively celebrate Masturbation May together.”

Internet sex is nothing new. A coordinated orgy using Twitter hashtags and teledildonics, though — that’s pretty incredible.

Lovense

Simultaneous pleasure — Lovense’s first Twitter orgy is open to anyone (over the age of 18) with the company’s internet-connected devices. Once you’ve joined via the connected app, your toys will vibrate in time with Twitter activity featuring Lovense’s official hashtags for the event — of which there will be 17.

Each hashtag will set off a different vibration pattern from the Lovense library. Tweets with “#Lovense” will send out the Firework pattern (ooh), while tweets with “#LovenseOrgy” will set off the Earthquake pattern. The other 15 hashtags will be released on Saturday; they’ve all been created by “friends and partners of Lovense” to be released specifically for the orgy. You’ll have to tune in to try them out.

Thank you, quarantine — Internet-connected sex toys really are a modern marvel. Imagine telling someone a few short decades ago that it would soon be possible to simultaneously stimulate thousands of people’s sex organs at the same time by typing out a few letters.

Sex toy innovation has really picked up in recent years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be the greatest catalyst yet for the market. Lovense is leading that boom with hits like its immersive VR media player, and others like CamSoda have gone for stranger stimulation innovations. You can even buy a video game to overcome premature ejaculation now.

The full list of compatible hashtags will be released on Lovense’s website once the event starts. There’s a countdown there, too, if you want to build some extra suspense leading up to the event.