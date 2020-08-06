Trump's campaign has been banned from tweeting until it deletes COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter has announced that it will ban President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until it removes a post spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Social media companies have recently faced harsh criticism and advertiser boycotts over the amount of misinformation and dangerous content they have profited from.

The post in question appears to be a video clip of the President asserting that children are "almost immune" to the virus, which goes against supported scientific research. The tweet "is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again," said Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley.

As with all accounts temporarily banned on the social media platform, the campaign is free to appeal the decision. Until then, the site has hidden the post in question and locked the account.

Developing...