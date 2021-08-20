Soulja Boy announces he owns Atari, much to Atari's surprise

Happy Friday, everyone: Soulja Boy is back on his bullshit, and God bless him for it. On Wednesday, the rapper/sketchy video game console maker/soap salesman/sketchy video game console maker (again) took to an Instagram Live session to inexplicably announce he had signed a deal with Atari essentially promoting him to CEO. “I'm about to revamp the company, we going to take Atari to the next level... I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari,” he declared to his viewers, most of whom seemed to be very congratulatory and supportive of the idea of DeAndre Cortez Way leading the iconic video game maker into the future.

This was surprising news to pretty much everyone... including Atari, who was aware of no such deal being struck. “We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen,” the company tweeted from its official account not long after Soulja Boy’s claims. We’ve reached out to Atari for clarification and will update accordingly. Here’s hoping this will spur some kind of collaboration between the two, regardless of its rocky start.

Atari seems to be doing pretty well on its own — While in no way the powerhouse video gaming company of yesterday, Atari still looks to be faring pretty decently, all things considered. The long-awaited VCS Retro Console released earlier this summer to the masses is a bit underwhelming as a nostalgic game experience, but it actually works pretty damn well as a personal mini-PC that can run Windows, Ubuntu, and Chrome OS just fine. Then there was that line of retro collectibles capitalizing on all that NFT hype (that we are very over, by the way).