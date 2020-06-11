The PlayStation 5 is here and yes it really looks like that

Today, at Sony's Future of Gaming event, the company unveiled the final look of its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.

The curvy console is white and black with blue accents, similar in build to a flower vase? It certainly differs from Microsoft's latest offering, the Xbox Series X, which is just an all-black rectangular box. The two couldn't be more different.

The PS5's bold design is already dividing gamers. We can't decide if we love it or hate it. It's no sleek PS2, which — fun fact — was inspired by a skyscraper. The PS5 is weird, organic-looking, and resembles something Zaha Hadid would come up with. There's no disputing the fact that it's not boring, though. In 26 years of PlayStation, the PS5 is the most daring design yet and breaks with past console aesthetics. It's very clear Sony made the PS5 to be shown off, not hidden inside of a cabinet. But would you proudly display it? It's unlikely to match anything in your home.

The PS5 and all-digital version, a new wireless headset, media remote, DualSense controllers, and an HD camera.

Two versions — Sony unveiled two versions of the PS5 console: one with a Blu-ray optical drive and another Digital Edition without one. Although Sony didn't announce pricing or release date for either model, it's likely the Digital Edition will cost less. Rumors suggest the PS5 will cost $499 when it launches this holiday season.

Digital and regular version.

Here's the PS5 in all of its alien technology glory:

Yes you can lay the PS5 flat. But um look at it.

Interestingly enough, Sony didn't show off the backside of the PS5. Maybe it's all vents and ports? It needs an HDMI port. Any other extras? The front has one USB-C and USB-A port and two buttons presumably for power and eject.

There's a USB-C and USB-A port on the front of the console.

The HD Camera for PS5. Likely to be used with a new version of PS VR.

New HD Camera — Sony also showed off a new "HD Camera" with dual lenses. This will likely be used for tracking with a new version of PlayStation VR, which is rumored to be wireless.

There's also a new Pulse 3D wireless headset that presumably supports the PS5's 3D spatial audio, a new media remote, and a charging station for two DualSense controllers.

Charging Station for two DualSense controllers.

Monster specs — We already knew the PS5 was going to be a beast of a console. Sony confirmed several major console features including 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, ultra-high speed SSD, and ray tracing graphics.

For the DualSense controller, it's rocking enhanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, USB-C, and a built-in speaker and microphone.

More glimpses of the PS5 console and official accessories.

A boatload of new games — Sony spent much of its livesteam showing off PS5 games. And there are a ton. There's practically something for everyone except people into fighting games.

There's a bunch of new platformers and adventure games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, SackBoy: A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West. Other notables include Hitman III, Resident Evil VIII, Pragmata, and NBA 2K21.