The best wireless earbuds under $150 to pick up this holiday season
Satisfy the music lover in your life with earbuds that won’t break the bank.
One of the most meaningful improvements you can make to someone’s daily life is upgrading their wireless earbuds.
The reasons are obvious. Wireless earbuds are the most convenient way to listen to music hands down, and if someone you know has been clinging to cheap wired buds, a pair of wireless earbuds make a world of difference. While true-wireless earbuds used to be a pricey gift you only grabbed for your closest friends and family, the market for budget offerings has not only exploded in recent years, but many budget-friendly wireless earbuds give premium earbuds a run for their money.
If you want to grab earbuds for someone on your shopping list without setting your wallet on fire, we’ve rounded up the best wireless earbuds under $150 to fit all kinds of budgets. Many of our picks are already discounted for the holidays from their normal price! Every pair of earbuds on this list features rock-solid wireless connections and impressive sound quality that are sure to delight any listener, and some even sport advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC).
These earbuds from Beats aren’t just great for their awesome sound quality and ANC. They also work just as well on iOS as they do on Android. To us, they make AirPods look overpriced. These are the most stylish earbuds on this list. If you want the best balance of quality, design, and functionality, you won’t find a better option.
If you don’t want to spend more than $100, you will not find a better value pair of earbuds than the Jabra Elite 3. We found them to set a new bar for what budget wireless earbuds can do. While they may not be comfortable for every ear, their impressive sound quality, useful app, and awesome 7-hour battery life make for a great entrypoint to that’s incredibly kind to the wallet.
The WF-C500 bring a more balanced EQ out of the box compared to Sony’s “Extra Bass” brand but also work with Sony’s app if you want to customize their sound further. They’re also the battery life champ of this list, rated at 10 hours. If you prefer their look and shape to Jabra or Sony’s audio philosophy from its premium earbuds, these are another great pick.
While Amazon may not be first to come to mind when you think about wireless earbuds, the second-generation Echo Buds are surprisingly great. For $120 you get ANC, tons of ear tip and wingtip options, and even wireless charging if you’re fine dropping an extra $20. We were also really impressed with their sound quality which stands up with premium earbuds like the AirPods Pro. While not the sexiest looking earbuds around, the quality on offer here is undeniable. Plus, you get Alexa in your ear — if you’re into that.
What the Sennheisser CX lack in advanced features they make up with sound quality in spades. I reviewed the CX Plus, which have the same sound quality as the CX, and if you have someone on your list who cares about accurate sound above all else, then the CX are a great pick. If you want more bells and whistles, then look elsewhere.
The Galaxy Buds 2 are so impressive they actually make Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds Pro look like bad deal. These earbuds are super comfortable with awesome sound and incredible ANC in a very small profile. While these earbuds work best with Android phones, they’re most meant for Samsung phones specifically, much like Apple’s AirPods.
The OnePlus Buds Pro were another surprise pair of winning earbuds this year. While the company’s other earbuds leave a lot to be desired, the Buds Pro deliver terrific ANC, sound quality, and comfort for a very good price. Yes, they resemble AirPods, but the end product is a pair of earbuds that work great for OnePlus phones while still offering a good experience for other Android users.