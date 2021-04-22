Nike delays the drop of its Aleali May ‘Califia' Air Jordan 1 sneaker

Since photos first leaked in February, thousands of sneakerheads — women especially — have been looking forward to Aleali May’s “Califia” Air Jordan 1 sneaker. An official post from Nike, confirming the shoe’s drop and the addition of a clothing capsule, only piqued interest more. But on the night before the AJ1 was slated to drop, Aleali May took to Instagram to tell fans the sneaker’s drop date had been moved from April 22 to April 26.

No reasoning or further explanation was posted by May or Jordan Brand, but there are a few plausible reasons. Since COVID began, both Nike and Jordan Brand have had to delay multiple releases due to the pandemic causing shipping delays, factory closures, and more. With an April 22 drop still scheduled for Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the delays seem to be limited to the U.S., suggesting the aforementioned production postponements.

Another issue tied exclusively to our country, however, is the verdict in the George Floyd trial. As an emotional and tolling event for many Americans, companies have taken time to put their communities before their products. Following the verdict, A Ma Maniére delayed its scheduled sneaker release this week to “create space for [its] community to reflect and focus its efforts on collective support.⁠⁠” With the boutique partnering alongside Jordan Brand to drop the highly anticipated Jordan 3, it’s easy to see how Jordan Brand would apply the same postponement to its collaboration with Aleali May.

Apparel is on hold too — That said, May’s clothing collection has also been pushed back to April 26 — despite the SNKRS app notifying users it would drop on April 22, as scheduled. The platform has since corrected itself and confirmed the new release date.

A quick glance at the SNKRS app also established what many consumers were dreading. Per the platform, May’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will be subjected to a draw, much like many in-demand silhouettes. Her clothing capsule — May’s first for Jordan Brand — looks to be first-come, first-serve. Additional pairs and pieces will debut on Jordan Brand’s website and select retailers, though, so keep an eye out if you’re not able to score on SNKRS.

Dropping next Monday — Both the Air Jordan 1 sneakers and the apparel are dubbed “Califia,” after Califia, the Black queen who potentially influenced the naming of Aleali’s home state, California. With the collection centered around women’s empowerment — and their fight to be included in the sneaker space — we’re hoping women can get their hands on a pair despite the draw and delays.

Jordan Brand and Aleali May’s “Califia” apparel collection, including the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, is set to drop April 26 on SNKRS, the Jordan website, and at select retailers. As of now, the clothing capsule will drop at 10 a.m. ET, while the SNKRS draw for the sneaker opens at the same time. Just look at the delay as extra time to prepare your shopping strategy.