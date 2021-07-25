The most amazing slip-on, laceless sneakers you can buy right now

On some days, we just can’t be bothered with laces. And while any sneaker can become a slip-on if you get forceful enough, treating them like one will wear them out quicker as your parents’ scolding runs through your memory bank.

As Nike’s sell-out release for the Go FlyEase revealed, there’s a real appetite on the market for shoes that can be slipped on and off easily. So many people wanted the first “hands-free” sneaker, in fact, that the intended audience of people with disabilities found themselves shut out from a shoe that could make getting ready significantly easier.

The Go FlyEase also stuck out as one of the few legitimately appealing slip-on sneakers, as too many others look like they’re for children. No one wants to be infantilized by their kicks, which why we’ve put together a range of options that break out of the play zone.

Nike Glide FlyEase Premium ($120)

Nike

Nike’s FlyEase line is a wider series of sneakers intended for the disabled community. And while this pair isn’t quite as innovative as the Go FlyEase, a flexible heel still makes them much easier to step in and out of than your standard sneaker.

Nike Air Zoom Tiempo Next% FlyEase ($200)

Nike

Also included in the FlyEase line is a running sneaker with some of the same technology from Nike’s record-breaking marathon line. A single pull loop is used to tighten the fit, making the high-level running sneakers more accessible to all.

Wacko Maria Vans Slip-On ($88)

KITH

The Vans Slip-On is a classic silhouette and has enough variants to appease any one’s taste. One of our favorites right now is this collaborative pair from the Japanese brand Wacko Maria.

Human Made Adidas Pure Slip-On ($160)

Adidas

Sneakerheads have slept on this collaboration with Nigo’s Human Made. It has the comfort and appearance of a house shoe, but the Boost cushioning and lightly structured outsole will have you wanting to wear them wherever your day takes you.

Adidas N3xt L3v3l Futurenatural ($180)

Adidas

Adidas sacrificed laces without giving up security on these eye-catching basketball kicks. The upper and the midsole also transition seamlessly into each other to allow a wider range of motion on the court.

Beams Adidas Spirt of the Games ($TBD)

Beams

Japanese retailer Beams has brought back one of Adidas’ 1984 Olympic sneaker in celebration of the Tokyo Games. A new laceless version of the retro sneaker is included in the three-pack, and it’s worth the trouble of enlisting a proxy service to get it stateside.

Kendrick Lamar Nike Cortez Basic Slip (Prices vary)

StockX

We normally stick to items that are available at retail for our roundups, but Kendrick Lamar’s collaborative sneaker from 2018 is too good not to highlight. K-Dot got rid of the laces for his take on the sneaker Los Angeles has longed love and designated them as house shoes, as the tongue’s text spells out.