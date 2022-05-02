Charli XCX and Kim Petras are selling their clothes on Depop

Charli XCX and Kim Petras are two of pop’s most thrilling stars of the moment, thanks to their experimental sound and even more eclectic style. While riding the high of their newly released albums — Crash and Slut Pop, respectively — both singers have served looks in their performances and music videos, delighting fans with custom Mugler, rhinestoned underwear, and vintage Jean Paul Gaultier. Now, all of those pieces can be purchased by fans on Depop, where Charli and Kim have each listed items from their closets.

Let’s ride — Charli’s closet, found under the username @itscharlixcxbaby, features more than 50 items from her closet, including a $15 heart-print slip dress and a $5,000 pair of bedazzled Agent Provocateur underwear. Her digital storefront also includes pieces from her music videos, most notably a custom Mugler bodysuit and pink cheerleader outfit worn in her recent “Used to Know Me” music video. Sunglasses, earrings, purses, and a silver spandex sports bra — seen in a 2018 viral video of Charli singing “Girls Night Out” — round out the singer’s offerings.

Fans have already depleted most of Charli’s closet, although a few pieces are still lingering. Per the singer’s Depop storefront, 100 percent of the closet sale’s proceeds will be donated to GLITS (Gays and Lesbians in a Transgender Society), a grassroots organization that is dedicated to supporting the global LGBTQ+ community.

Woo-ah! — Kim’s digital storefront, easily available at the username @kimpetras, features 24 pieces she’s worn for awards shows, music videos, and performances. The shop also gives fans access to Petras’ “likes” on the platform, allowing them to view what items the pop star has considered purchasing. Among the favorited items are a pair of Vivienne Westwood gloves that Kim actually grabbed for her performance at Coachella weekend one.

The highlights of Kim’s closet include a velour tracksuit from Adidas’ partnership with Jeremy Scott, multiple Gucci cardigans, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pieces, and rare Jeffery Campbell boots. Labels including Miu Miu, Givenchy, Off-White, and Maison Margiela are also featured among sparkly and sheer pieces that define Petras’ signature style.

Shop now — Petras and Charli aren’t the first celebrities to sell items directly to fans on resale apps. Last June, fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo set up her own Depop shop filled with items from her music videos and personal closet, all of which promptly sold out. The same enthusiasm will likely apply to Kim and Charli’s closets too, meaning you’d better move fast if you want to grab a piece of pop culture history.