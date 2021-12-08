Supreme is dropping Box Logo hoodies and a Christmas ornament this week

In typical fashion, Supreme has teased its upcoming drop on Instagram, giving followers a preview of branded hoodies, pullovers, puffers, and even a Christmas tree topper. No other photos or information about the pieces has been posted on the brand’s socials or website, insinuating that customers will get a first look at the collection once it releases.

The relatively plain designs follow Supreme’s partnerships with Missoni, Skittles, and Vans, and are likely a break from the brand’s constant stream of collaborations. It seems Supreme is keeping it simple, ensuring a sold-out drop that everyone — except those who move too slow — can enjoy.

What’s dropping — Pictures of the upcoming release preview an array of cold weather gear, and hint at some Supreme holiday decorations. Ahead of the new year, the brand teased a tonal brown hoodie featuring its signature Box Logo, with “2021” seemingly embroidered on the hood. Trusted leak account @supreme_leaks_news anticipates the design to drop in additional maroon, purple, white, pink, mustard, gray, black, and camo iterations.

Following the hoodie, Supreme previewed a light blue leather puffer jacket boasting a cream shearling collar and brass zipper. The piece will drop alongside heftier Gore-Tex parkas, says @supreme_leaks_news, as well as a branded office set, checkered blanket, gloves, and hats. Colorblocked fleece pullovers, available in tan and pink, feature the label’s name embroidered into their backsides for the comfiest of winter gear. What more could a hypebeast want for the holidays?

Happy hypebeast Holidays — The star of Supreme’s next drop — literally — is its annual Christmas ornament, a gold star tree topper. Perforated with miniature stars, the ornament boasts a light-up version of the brand’s Box Logo, ideal for lighting up a tree with Stüssy, Palace, Nike, Gucci, and of course, Supreme gifts underneath.

As always, Supreme’s limited assortment of branded goods will launch at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 9 through its website and retail stores. The drop is likely the last one available to arrive prior to the holidays, so if you’re looking for a gift, move fast. Especially as a collectible item, Supreme’s tree topper will sell out in seconds. You may want to ask Santa for an assist.

