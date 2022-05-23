Supreme and Nike's spring collection is full of simple staples

Supreme has been tapping into collaborators that focus on heavy-hitting offerings. Stone Island presented faux fur jackets and temperature-adapting fabrics, while a philanthropic Malcolm X collection served as a fundraiser for a Black research library.

Although those capsules drew on deep topics and experimental silhouettes, its next partnership with lifestyle giant Nike for Spring 2022 is more understated in the design department. If anything, the simple silhouettes in set colors are a little too been-there-done-that, even considering the beauty of their recent retro sneaker collabs.

Cozy up to some Supreme Nike — Consisting of exclusively Supreme items, the collection includes 6-Panel hats and matching sets in the form of hooded jackets, crewnecks, cargo pants, and sweatpants. Purple, black, and red serve as the main color palette with the red swathed in Bape-y camouflage makeup. Cotton corduroy constructs the jackets, cargo pants, and hats, while the crewnecks and sweatpants go for a brushed-back fleece.

An additional gray color scheme dresses one of the crewneck and sweatpant options, nodding toward the typical performance-wear vibe that’s synonymous with Nike. Branding doesn’t stray too far into experimental territory, reserved for embroidered and appliqué block-lettered “Supreme” and Nike Swooshes on every garment.

Supreme and Nike have always kept close ties and their latest collabs haven’t missed yet — at least in the sneaker sector. The two revived the retro classic Shox Ride 2 in February, their joint SB Dunk Highs were the ultimate New York City homage, and the Nike Air Zoom 95 sneaker got three Supreme color upgrades earlier this month.

As for the streetwear label, its weekly drops have drawn inspiration from everything between the obscure and the mainstream — brushing over any talks that the brand is dead. Even social media It-Girl Julia Fox has landed at Supreme, adding some hype between the brand’s anime collections and Airstream trailers.

The Supreme x Nike apparel collab will hit the streetwear brand’s website at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, May 26. It may be simple, but you can save the extravagance for faux fur in the fall.

