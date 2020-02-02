Hands-on video shows purple Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable flipping open

Leaker and concept artist Ben Geskin just spoiled Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip with a 19-second video showing a prismatic purple version of the foldable phone opening up. On Groundhog Day and Super Bowl LIV, too. What a great Sunday!

Confirms all the leaks — The video is short, but shows off the phone from all angles and confirms literally everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip. Every leak checks out. There's a tiny screen on the outside and a dual-camera system. On the inside, there's a hole punch selfie camera.

Looks chunky — The only thing we don't know yet is how thick the Galaxy Z Flip will be compared to Motorola's Razr, which launches on February 6, but is arriving early for some customers. We can see the profile of the Z Flip for a few very brief seconds and there does appear to be a gap when it's folded up just like on the Galaxy Fold.