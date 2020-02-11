Watch Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event live here

Samsung's new flagship phones are here. The South Korean company kicked off Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco by introducing its highly-anticipated foldable phone, the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung also officially unveiled the S20 lineup — which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It's an impressive series of phones that, thanks to leakers, we’ve already seen in great detail ahead of launch.

See it all unfold (heh) here; we’ll be updating this post with all the latest announcements as they come.

Samsung demonstrated how Galaxy Z Flip will let you take hands-free selfies.

Behold: The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Buds Plus come in three colors: Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue, red and white.

Anything could happen — Despite all the hype, foldables are so far off to a pretty rocky start as tech companies all race to get their designs out, prioritizing being first instead of being, well, good. The Galaxy Z Flip seems to be good enough for Samsung execs at the moment, though.

Here's hoping Samsung gets it right this time around. If not, though, it looks like the S20 will be a pretty solid fallback.